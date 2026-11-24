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Dive Brief:

Alabama public colleges could offer three-year bachelor’s degrees under a forthcoming legislative proposal from Republican state Sen. Arthur Orr .

An early draft of the bill, shared with Alabama Daily News , would allow universities and community colleges to create bachelor’s programs in high-demand fields — such as nursing or teaching — that only require students to earn 90 to 100 credits to graduate.

He told the publication he will include community colleges in his bill because they are widespread geographically and provide educational access to location-bound students . Under the proposal, any new three-year program would require approval from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education and the college’s governing board .

Dive Insight:

Orr framed his proposal as a way to help affordability and meet workforce demands.

“Alabama higher education institutions need to be more innovative and accommodating to meet the needs of students in the 21st century,” he said on social media Saturday.

The Commission on Colleges and Universities, the accreditor that oversees most public colleges in Alabama, has already paved the way for three-year degrees in the state. In March, it approved a formal pathway to allow for the creation of reduced-hour bachelor’s degrees with 90 to 100 required credits.

Traditional bachelor’s degrees typically require at least 120 credits.

“We want institutions to have the flexibility to design programs that help students reach their goals efficiently while ensuring that the degrees they earn continue to reflect the quality and credibility that accreditation represents,” Stephen Pruitt, the accreditor's president, said at the time.

Though much of the discussion around accelerated bachelor’s degrees is theoretical, the model has gained increasing popularity in the last few years.

In early 2023, no U.S. colleges offered three-year reduced-credit bachelor's degrees , according to the nonprofit Jobs for the Future. Since then, some 100 such programs have been announced or launched.

Some states have already approved such programs.

A 2025 Iowa law directed the state’s three public universities to create three-year bachelor's degrees as a means of addressing workforce demands and decreasing the cost of college attendance. The state board of regents signed off on two such program proposals this month, pending regulatory approval.

One is an online bachelor’s in applied professional studies at the University of North Iowa, expected to launch next fall.

Deirdre Heistad, the university’s interim associate provost for academic affairs, said in a Nov. 12. statement that the new program will serve adults with some college credit but no credentials, many of whom “work as educational support professionals, service coordinators or in other fields where a bachelor’s degree is increasingly expected at the next level.

At least two private institutions in Iowa, Coe College and Upper Iowa University, already offer an accelerated bachelor’s program.

And in September, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education changed its policies to allow the creation of four new accelerated bachelor’s degrees at three public universities.

Other states are still weighing the concept.

This summer, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia announced it would partner with Ohio higher ed officials to create a blueprint for 90-credit bachelor’s degrees. Both states have laws mandating that bachelor’s degrees from their public colleges require at least 120 credits.