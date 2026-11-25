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At DeKalb High School and New Boston High School in northeastern Texas, students in healthcare courses use mannequins to practice caring for patients, while students in welding classes fabricate real parts.

They are participating in dual-enrollment programs developed with Texarkana College that are designed to help high school students make progress toward a postsecondary credential before they graduate.

The community college works with school districts to train high school instructors to teach the college coursework. Texarkana also sends academic coaches to both high schools to help students chart a post-high school plan in their chosen field.

The partnership between the high schools and the community college serves as an example of what an October report from the Community College Research Center calls an "unprecedented opportunity” to do more to pair dual enrollment with career-focused education.

The report estimates that more than 1 million of the nation’s 3.8 million annual high school graduates are taking three or more high school credits of career and technical education, or CTE, but not taking any dual-credit courses.

Sarah Griffin, research associate at CCRC and lead author of the new paper, said that matters because 2025 research from the center found that Texas students with a CTE focus were more likely to enroll in college and complete a degree when they took dual enrollment courses in high school than those who did not.

There was also an economic payoff. By age 24, the prior research found, the CTE students who took dual enrollment classes were earning 16% more than CTE students who did not.

“CTE and dual enrollment together are really powerful levers for students because they are facilitating exploration of careers and college programs for students,” Griffin told Higher Ed Dive.

“Because they're so widespread, they're already serving large numbers of students across the country,” Griffin said. “Therefore, they're really practical for practitioners to be able to leverage.”

Shaun Dougherty, professor of education and policy at Boston College and a former senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Education, said the report's call for a greater focus on career-connected dual enrollment is “fairly aligned with current policy” at the state level.

Dougherty pointed to Colorado's Concurrent Enrollment Programs Act and Kentucky's Dual Credit Scholarship as examples of states providing a favorable policy environment for combining dual enrollment with CTE. The Colorado law covers tuition for dual-enrollment students, while the Kentucky program helps high school students in the state pay for dual credit classes at participating colleges.

“While there has been pushback on four-year college-going as a policy priority, career-aligned programs that span secondary and postsecondary levels and that focus on preparation for relevant skills have gotten far more focus,” said Dougherty.

Griffin said it’s paramount for those looking to establish career-connected CTE programs to develop a vision of the optimal dual enrollment experience for CTE students and how it will help them find their way after high school — whether that means going to a community college, a four-year college or a technical program that’s aligned with a specific job.

Griffin recommended a CCRC-developed framework called Dual Enrollment Equity Pathways for those looking to boost dual enrollment for CTE students.

The DEEP framework espouses:

Outreach to encourage students and their families to take advantage of dual enrollment.

Aligning dual enrollment courses to bachelor’s degrees, “transfer pathways,” or workforce credentials in “high-demand” fields.

Advising students on their academic and career options.

Delivering high quality instruction , which the report says can often be an elusive goal in CTE due to certification requirements for instructors and other challenges.

Pursuing these practices to scale up dual enrollment for CTE students will pay off in the long run, Griffin said. The strategy is a practical approach for helping students earn a postsecondary credential and increasing the likelihood “they'll be able to secure a good-paying job by the age of 30,” she said.