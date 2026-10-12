Week in review: International student policies in flux

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Most-clicked story of the week:

We rounded up last month’s college leadership changes, from the University of Michigan selecting C. Cybele Raver as its new president to San Francisco State University preparing to say goodbye to longtime leader Lynn Mahoney.

Number of the week: 21

The number of staff and faculty that Stockton University, a public institution in New Jersey, plans to lay off as it grapples with a budget deficit exceeding $20 million. The move has sparked backlash from unions, which held a rally last week to protest the cuts.

International student policy in flux:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposed a new rule last week that would require colleges to pay $70,000 per international student seeking entry into the popular Optional Practical Training program, which allows participants to work in the U.S. for up to three years after graduation. Colleges would have to pay another $30,000 for each student seeking an extension.

Several higher education groups sued DHS over recent guidance that narrows a program allowing international students to participate in hands-on training like internships. In their lawsuit last week, the groups urged a federal judge to strike down the guidance on the Curricular Practical Training program.

Meanwhile, Harvard University and the Trump administration are duking it out in court over the Ivy League institution’s ability to enroll international students . A U.S. Department of Justice lawyer said in court last week that the Trump administration would likely reissue a proclamation barring international students from entering the U.S. to attend Harvard if the agency prevails in court, The Harvard Crimson reported .

Eastern Gateway Community College saga continues: