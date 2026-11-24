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Dive Brief:

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a final rule Thursday updating its independent contractor classification standard under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The final rule retains much of DOL’s February proposed rule and is centered on a multifactor “economic reality” test that weighs two core factors: a worker’s degree of control over their work, and their opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative, investment or both. Other “less probative” factors may be considered in the analysis.

In a press conference, Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said the rule would provide greater clarity to both workers and employers. DOL’s announcement fulfills a high-priority regulatory project of the second Trump administration, and it is a continuation of a longstanding back-and-forth between Republican and Democratic presidencies.

Dive Insight:

The rule marks a return, of sorts, to the first Trump administration’s 2021 independent contractor final rule. But DOL Wage and Hour Administrator Andrew Rogers said Thursday that the new regulations add “modifications and enhancements” in an effort to create a “streamlined” worker classification analysis.

Those changes include a clarification that the agency’s test applies to the FLSA as well as the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, since both use the same definition of “employ” that the FLSA does, per DOL. But the test doesn’t alter assessments under other federal laws, like the Internal Revenue Code or the National Labor Relations Act, Rogers said.

DOL also included 14 separate “fact-specific” examples that illustrate how the rule would be applied to different occupations, such as delivery workers and truck drivers.

The agency named three “less probative” factors that would only be considered in its analysis to the extent that they show whether a given worker is in business for themselves, Rogers said. Those factors include:

The amount of skill required for the work.

The degree of permanence of the working relationship between the worker and potential employer.

Whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production.

Rogers noted that, with respect to any of the factors, the actual practices of the worker and potential employer are more relevant than what is contractually or theoretically possible.

“While courts will have the ultimate say, the final rule and its illustrative examples should aid employers — particularly small employers — in making decisions regarding the proper classification of workers,” James Plunkett, shareholder at Ogletree Deakins, said in an email to HR Dive.

The final rule is effective 60 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.