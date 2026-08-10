Week in review: The conservative vision for higher ed

Most-clicked story of the week:

The Illinois Institute of Technology laid off 160 employees ahead of its fall term, a move a spokesperson said was needed to “ensure fiscal stability.” The private nonprofit’s enrollment had been strong up until recently, when its headcount declined over 15% to 7,502 students in fall 2025 compared to the year before.

Number of the week: $22 million

That’s the size of the budget deficit that Minnesota State University, Mankato is facing over the next two years, according to officials. To address the gap, the university plans to lay off 17 employees, cut vacant roles and hike tuition by over 6%, among other measures.

The conservative vision for higher ed:

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to college leaders last week asking them to commit to major policy reforms before the end of the year. Her letter asks leaders to share with the public how they plan to address the Trump administration’s priorities for higher education, ranging from adopting clear admissions criteria to fighting grade inflation.

The letter focuses on many of the same issues as the compact the Trump administration sent to nine prominent research universities last year. However, McMahon takes a different tack by urging colleges to detail their own reforms on their websites instead of committing to specific policies laid out by federal officials.

Just a day after McMahon issued her letter, The Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative think tank, released a model bill meant to “codify the principles” of the Trump administration’s 2025 compact. However, the model bill differs significantly from — and often goes further than — the compact, including by proposing more power for state leaders over faculty hiring and putting colleges on the hook financially for some students who don’t graduate within eight years.

Yale, UGA and Georgia Tech discard essay questions: