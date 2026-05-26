From AI agents to holographic patients: The future of nursing education is happening at The University of Miami

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed higher education to a crossroads, and a paradigm shift is required. Universities who expect to lead in this new AI-shaped landscape must reimagine higher education as a hyper-personalized journey for students, enabled by AI, interactive data, predictive analytics, and adaptive technologies from end to end.

Integrating AI into every fiber of the educational experience is essential to this approach. Yet it begs a complement, one that emphasizes “human judgment in the AI era” to foster leaders who don't just follow AI-driven outputs, but possess the critical thinking and judgment to explain, defend, or override them.

“The essence of leadership in the era of AI is to be proactive, not wait for disruption to come our way. For us, that has meant redesigning curriculum with experiential learning opportunities throughout by further building industry partnerships, supporting AI-enabled entrepreneurship, and so students can respond creatively to this era of AI to create and lead the AI-enabled jobs of tomorrow,” said Paul A. Pavlou, dean of the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School.

While some programs may add AI modules or occasional industry exposure to their educational umbrella, the Miami Herbert Business School incorporates its approach into a hyper-personalized operating system built on AI, delivered with a human touch, enriched with experiential learning through real-life industries in Miami and beyond.

Transforming the Educational Experience for the AI Era

AI, perhaps the most powerful and transformative technology in the history of humanity, is front and center, extensively and deliberatively integrated into the redesigned curriculum.

First, each course across the entire range of the educational spectrum has been rethought to reflect how AI is changing core concepts, principles, and industry applications.

Second, at the program level—whether for courses in marketing, supply chain, accounting, wealth management, or real estate—each industry is assessed as it is shaped by AI to adapt its curriculum. Digital marketing, analytics, and decision-making are fundamentally different in an AI-enabled environment, and programs reflect that fast-changing reality.

Third, personalized pathways are offered for students who want deeper AI expertise. This entails offering new AI minors and a new AI major that focus on the business applications of AI across all disciplines with a robust technical foundation. For graduate students, master’s degrees include expanded tracks in AI alongside cybersecurity and blockchain.

Finally, interdisciplinary collaboration with technical study areas, such as computer science and engineering, help the rigor of the AI offerings, while the liberal arts tradition ensures students understand how AI shapes society, markets, and human behavior. The overall goal is not only to stay current but to anticipate what AI skills students will need three to five years from now by working closely with employers and industry partners to ensure that students create, lead, and furnish the AI-powered jobs of tomorrow.

A new learning ecosystem

“The Miami Method,” a structured method centered on the disciplined ability to integrate AI with human intuition and managerial judgment, trains leaders to handle complex projects and be the final authority who can explain and defend decisions to clients.

Students are trained to apply the Miami Method to real-world complexities, from global capital flows to cultural shifts, refining their judgment in an environment of real stakes and conflicting incentives. This immersion in Miami’s high-growth industries turns the city into an active lab for practicing high-pressure, professional decision-making. The Miami Method also draws on liberal arts traditions of inquiry, debate, and ethical reasoning, ensuring that students develop not just technical competence, but intellectual depth.

Applied as a project-based, AI-powered language consistently across finance, strategy, and operations, this novel methodology rearchitects how students think, while providing a transferable framework that works across any project or industry.

In entrepreneurship, student entrepreneurs learn to view AI as a “co-founder,” a powerful ally able to conduct market research, refine business models, develop products, design surveys, and even support their fundraising by improving how ideas are presented to VCs and angel investors.

Still, while AI tools are helpful, human mentorship remains essential. Miami and other urban centers enjoy a unique advantage, and many successful entrepreneurs and CEOs are relocating to scale their businesses or are moving to South Florida later in their careers and looking to invest or mentor. This is what is termed as the “Miami Advantage” for students at the University of Miami.

Focus heavily on “human intelligence”

Automation and AI are reshaping the workforce, including roles that once required years of specialized training. One challenge this creates is fewer traditional entry-level roles, which makes preparation and upskilling even more important in today’s AI era.

How best to prepare students to meet this reality? Intensify experiential learning to ensure that students graduate with substantial real-world experience. Through internships and year-long projects across the curriculum, students enter the workforce with experience equivalent to several years on the job. We essentially prepare students to have the equivalent of two years of full-time experience by the time they get their bachelor's degree!

Focus heavily on “human intelligence.” As AI automates more tasks, inherently human skills cultivated through the liberal arts tradition like critical thinking, judgment, communication, teamwork, leadership, and empathy become even more valuable in the AI era. While writing can be assisted by tools, live communication, public speaking, negotiation, and leadership cannot be easily automated.

A multiperspective lens

Internships and real-world experience help to build foundational skills even for first year students. Throughout their education, students benefit by developing their ideas through pitch and business plan competitions, learning from industry speakers, and engaging with hands-on consulting opportunities. Providing easy and continual access to mentors, alumni, and community partners help guide their ventures and professional development.

Students are also trained to see decisions through the eyes of founders, investors, and regulators simultaneously, learning how power dynamics and stakeholder constraints shape final outcomes.

More broadly, industry is viewed not only as the customer of talent, but as a co-developer of talent (students). Instead of seeing employers only as end customers, collaboration is established throughout the educational process. Through internships, real-world projects, and executive engagement, companies help define and develop the skills that matter to them so students are job ready on Day 1.

Preparing students to define, create, and lead the jobs that come next in the AI era

Leadership in the era of AI centers on proactively building resilience skills and real-world readiness across every program to prepare students for the AI-enabled workforce that awaits them. AI paired with mentorship empowers students to turn ideas into execution and prepares them, not just to survive, but to lead in the era of AI and beyond.

Higher education institutions that fail to pursue hyper-personalization risk obsolescence, while universities that integrate AI-driven hyper-personalization combined with human intelligence skills will define the future of higher education in the AI era and prepare their graduates to lead the AI era by defining, creating, and lead the jobs that come next.