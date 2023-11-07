A timeline of Birmingham-Southern College’s bid to stay open

Birmingham-Southern College is a private college in Alabama whose roots in the state trace back more than 160 years. It grew from the 1918 merger of Southern University and Birmingham College — both of which had opened in the mid-1800s.

However, the college has fallen into dire financial straits over the past decade or so, depleting its endowment along the way.

Earlier this year, Alabama lawmakers appeared to throw the institution a lifeline by establishing a loan program for distressed colleges and funding it with $30 million. The college hoped to use the loan as bridge funding while it pursued a $200 million endowment campaign.

But State Treasurer Young Boozer threw a wrench into Birmingham-Southern's plans when he denied the institution's loan application in October. Since then, the college’s future has remained in doubt.

Below, we’re keeping track of the latest news about Birmingham-Southern.

This story will be updated with new developments.