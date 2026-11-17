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Dive Brief:

The American Bar Association’s accreditation arm voted last week to nix a requirement that the law schools it oversees have full-time faculty teach “substantially all” of their first-year classes.

The ABA’s accreditation council has been considering the change for months. However, the vote came a month after the U.S. Department of Justice warned the council that it could face an antitrust investigation if it didn’t change the standard.

Before the change is finalized, the ABA’s House of Delegates will review the policy shift at its next meeting in February and provide feedback. Afterward, however, the accreditation council can make the final call on whether to implement the change.

Dive Insight:

The ABA’s accreditation council voted to eliminate the standard while under pressure from the Justice Department. In an October letter, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said the group could face an antitrust investigation if it didn’t eliminate the full-time faculty requirement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Woodward argued that adjunct faculty are less expensive to hire and often have more firsthand experience, and that limiting their role in first-year law school education drives up costs and hurts students, the Journal reported.

The accreditation council also plans to seek public comment on further potential changes to its policies regarding full-time instructors that are meant to provide more flexibility to law schools.

The council is in communication with the Justice Department, a spokesperson for the council said Tuesday. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Woodward’s letter came after the ABA’s accreditation council began seeking public comment in September on proposed changes to its full-time faculty requirements.

The accreditation council’s proposals drew mixed reactions from law schools and professors.

In a public comment, the faculty leadership of the University of Colorado Boulder’s law school opposed nixing the requirement regarding the first year of curriculum.

They argued that the first-year of law school “is a key period for educating students on core legal principles, doctrines, and analytical methods” and “a critically important time for creating community among law school students.”

“Full-time faculty are simply more available for answering student questions outside of class, as it is part of their full-time job to do so,” the faculty leaders wrote. “And perhaps most importantly, full-time faculty build pedagogical expertise in designing courses, sequencing learning, assessing progress, and giving constructive feedback.”

Yet others voiced support for the change. Terence Lau, dean of Syracuse University’s law school, argued that the changes would reduce “undue burden” while still preserving full-time faculty members’ “core role” in legal education.

Lau argued the current standard limits the ability for law schools to tap sitting judges or emeritus professors for first-year instruction. “Law schools should be able to draw on these teachers where they best serve students,” he wrote.

Last week’s vote comes as the accreditation council is under the microscope by the Trump administration.

In August, a report from U.S. Department of Education staffers recommended that the agency strip the ABA’s accreditation council of federal recognition. The staffers concluded that the council wasn’t compliant with over two dozen federal criteria and alleged that it wasn’t sufficiently independent from the ABA’s professional organization.

Losing federal recognition would mean the ABA’s accreditation council could no longer serve as a gatekeeper to Title IV financial aid. Although the group accredits some 200 law schools, only five rely on it for access to federal aid, a council representative said in September to a federal advisory panel reviewing the department’s findings.

That panel, which advises the Education Department on accreditation matters, deadlocked on a vote on whether to recommend that the council lose recognition. Education Under Secretary Nicholas Kent is soon expected to make a final call on the matter.

The ABA’s accreditation council has also caught flak from the Trump administration over its prior diversity standard. The council formally repealed the standard in September after suspending it in February 2025.