Week in Review: The University of California braces for another federal fight

Drexel University President Antonio Merlo started in his role last July, as the private Philadelphia institution was undergoing a major overhaul that included restructuring its academic calendar. Merlo spoke to Higher Ed Dive about taking over mid-transformation, navigating a chaotic and competitive higher education sector, and embedding experiential education into Drexel’s DNA.

That’s how many agreements the U.S. Department of Education has announced with other federal agencies between May 2025 and last week as it looks to offload responsibilities and shrink its footprint. The agreements, which amount to billions of dollars worth of activities and responsibilities, are part of President Donald Trump’s plan to ultimately shutter the Education Department. Critics have derided both the agreements and the White House's goal of closing the agency as illegal.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the University of California last week, alleging the system allowed antisemitic harassment of employees at its Los Angeles flagship. DOJ accused UCLA of failing to properly investigate and address Jewish and Israeli employee complaints and retaliating against complainants.

In response, a vice chancellor for UCLA said the university has taken “ concrete and significant steps to strengthen campus safety, enforce policies, and combat antisemitism in a systemic and sustained manner” under Chancellor Julio Frenk, who took over at the start of 2025.

Amid attacks from the Trump administration, UC sold $2 billion in bonds during the week. That’s on top of selling $2.2 billion in debt in December. Documents tied to the latest bonds said UC officials were monitoring “the federal government's actions with respect to the higher education sector ​and, in particular, the university,” and the institution would use proceeds to finance or refinance projects, according to Reuters.

