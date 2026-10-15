How admissions officials are navigating the academic year ahead

College admissions is an ever-evolving process, both for the prospective students entering higher education and the administrators shaping operations behind the scenes.

Now, admissions officials must navigate the threat of federal investigations, changes in the student pipeline and the potential use of artificial intelligence by both their institutions and applicants.

Last week, members of the National Association for College Admission Counseling gathered in Minneapolis for their annual conference. Admissions experts spoke on everything from recruiting international students amid unstable federal policy to the fate of supplemental college essays.

Below, Higher Ed Dive is rounding up some of the most interesting conversations from NACAC 2026: