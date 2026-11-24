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Dive Brief:

Past graduate student loan recipients defaulted roughly twice as often when borrowing above levels recently capped by federal law compared to those borrowing below the limits, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelp hia’s Consumer Finance Institute.

Researchers also found that student borrowers’ credit risk scores strongly predicted their default rates. However, defaults were lower when the earnings potential of students’ programs were higher.

The researchers described the new borrowing caps as “ a blunt instrument for screening out low-performing borrowers ” and suggested a “ richer set of criteria ” including program earnings and credit profiles that would better address default risks than loan amounts.

Dive Insight:

The Republican spending bill enacted in 2025 ended the Grad PLUS lending program and set hard lifetime caps on federal student lending at $100,000 for graduate students and $200,000 for professional students — a classification being disputed in court.

Republicans aimed to reduce student debt loads through the law. When it passed, Rep. Tim Walberg, the Republican chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said the loan overhaul would help ensure “students don’t borrow excessive debt they can never repay.”

To examine the potential impact of the caps, the Philadelphia Fed research looked at three-year default rates among borrowers who took out federal graduate student loans and entered repayment between 2011 and 2016.

The overall default rate for those borrowing over the new limits — in inflation-adjusted dollars pegged to 2025 — of 6.5% for graduate students compares to a 3.3% rate for those borrowing below the limits. Master’s students drove up that rate, as they defaulted 7.2% of the time when borrowing above loan cap levels.

But the size of students’ federal loans wasn’t the only factor that predicted defaults.

Another was borrowers’ credit risk profiles. Three-year default rates for all graduate borrowers declined as their credit scores improved, the Philadelphia Fed found.

Borrowers with credit scores between 300 and 579 — deemed “deep subprime” — defaulted at a 12.4% rate. That rate declined until it reached just half a percent for those with scores between 770 to 850, the highest credit scores.

In every credit score bracket, students who borrowed above the new limits defaulted more often than those who borrowed less than the capped levels.

But those credit profiles don’t tell the full story, the researchers noted. The earnings potential of students’ fields of study also played a major role in defaults. Sub-prime and near-prime borrowers who studied in the highest-earning programs defaulted less frequently than less-risky prime borrowers in lower-earning programs.

“Loan limits are a far coarser signal of loan performance than either creditworthiness or program characteristics,” the researchers wrote.

But under the new caps, riskier student borrowers could be locked out of higher-earning programs by a private lending market that is expected to take over a larger share of student lending.

Following the Democratic sweep of the midterm elections, the federal loan caps could come under political pressure. Rep. Bobby Scott, the ranking Democratic member of the House education committee, has blasted the federal loan caps.

In March, for example, he and other Democrats on the committee said that the lending structure will “further restrict higher education access, particularly for low- and middle-income borrowers” and “destabilizes our higher education system and harms students.”

However, any changes to the new lending system in the near term would require sign-off by President Donald Trump or enough Republicans joining with Democrats to overturn a veto.