Week in review: Michigan State, University of Michigan face proposed huge cuts

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Most clicked story of the week:

Michigan State University and the University of Michigan both face massive state funding cuts under a plan advanced by Republicans in the House’s appropriations committee last week. Michigan State would lose $208.9 million, while the University of Michigan would lose $233.4 million.

Number of the week: $72M

The U.S. Department of Education no longer plans to recoup up to $72 million from the University of Arizona to cover the cost of discharged federal student loans for former students of Ashford University. The public flagship acquired Ashford in 2020 and rebranded it as the University of Arizona Global Campus.

The latest federal policy news in higher education:

Higher ed groups filed a lawsuit last week challenging President Donald Trump’s latest executive order cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at colleges and elsewhere. The groups, which include the American Association of University Professors, say the order threatens protected speech and lawful diversity initiatives.

The U.S. Department of Justice pushed back the compliance date for new web accessibility rules by one year for colleges. Colleges in counties or cities with at least 50,000 people will now have until April 26, 2027 to comply. Institutions in less populated areas will get an additional year.

The Education Department might fail to spend up to $289 million of funding appropriated for the Institute of Education Sciences by the end of the 2026 fiscal year, according to an advocacy group . If the Education Department doesn’t spend the money before then, it won’t be able to roll over the funds to the new year, according to The Hechinger Report.

Clarke, UT-Austin and Boston College land game-changing donations: