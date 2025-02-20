 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

NLRB rescinds stack of Biden-era enforcement memos

The affected documents include a 2021 memo stating that certain NCAA college athletes should be considered employees.

Published Feb. 20, 2025
Ryan Golden's headshot
Senior Reporter
Headquarters building of the National Labor Relations Board on Half Street in Washington, D.C.
A ground-level view of the National Labor Relations Board's headquarters building in the southwest waterfront neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10, 2024. The board rescinded several Biden-era regulatory enforcement documents last week. Ryan Golden/Higher Ed Dive

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

The National Labor Relations Board on Feb. 14 rescinded several enforcement guidance documents issued during the Biden administration in a bid to shift the agency’s policy stance.

The affected documents addressed a swath of areas within NLRB’s purview. One of them, a 2022 memo by former General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, said employers’ workplace surveillance programs, artificial intelligence tools and similar technologies may interfere with workers’ ability to exercise their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

NLRB also rescinded Abruzzo’s 2022 memo on the potential NLRA violations posed by noncompete agreements, her 2024 memo directing staff to pursue “make-whole relief” for employees as well as her 2021 memo stating that certain NCAA student athletes should be considered employees under the law.

Other documents have been rescinded pending further guidance, such as a 2021 memo identifying NLRB policies and procedures for assisting immigrant workers whose NLRA rights are violated as well as a 2024 memo explaining the board’s enforcement framework in light of its Cemex decision, which revived a 1949 standard for determining when employers must bargain with unions in the absence of a representation election.

In a statement announcing the changes, Acting General Counsel William Cowen cited the agency’s case backlog as a primary reason to rescind the Biden-era documents. NLRB saw a 10% increase in cases filed with the agency between its 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, with 2023’s total then representing the highest number of cases filed in one year since the board’s 2016 fiscal year.

“Over the past few years, our dedicated and talented staff have worked diligently to process an ever-increasing workload,” Cowen wrote. “Notwithstanding these efforts, we have seen our backlog of cases grow to the point where it is no longer sustainable. The unfortunate truth is that if we attempt to accomplish everything, we risk accomplishing nothing.”

During the first months of the Biden administration, NLRB leadership similarly rescinded enforcement documents issued during President Donald Trump’s first term. Cowen’s announcement signals that NLRB will likely re-examine decisions made during Abruzzo’s term, but “change typically happens slowly, as cases still must work their way through the Board’s administrative process,” attorneys for Littler Mendelson said in a Feb. 14 analysis.

The board also lacks a quorum following Trump’s controversial dismissal of Democratic member Gwynn Wilcox, who has since filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement. Without a quorum, NLRB could experience further backlogs, one attorney previously told HR Dive.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

    By Kara Arundel • Updated Jan. 22, 2025

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Pathify Nabs $25 Million to Support Continued Growth and Innovation
From Pathify
February 13, 2025
Joyce University Expands Nursing & Healthcare Education to Students in Ohio and South Carolina
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 12, 2025
Violinist Cho-Liang Lin: Music Ed Needs a Balance of Tech and Tradition
From Opus 3 Artists
February 10, 2025
THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL JOINS NATIONWIDE LET'S DANCE INITIATIVE WITH HISTORIC PUBLIC OPEN DAY
From Royal Ballet School
February 06, 2025
Editors' picks
  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

    By Kara Arundel • Updated Jan. 22, 2025
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.