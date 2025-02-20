 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

McMahon confirmation as education secretary advances to full Senate

Democrats opposing the nomination voiced concerns about calls for the closure of the U.S. Department of Education.

Published Feb. 20, 2025
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
A person is photographed from the front and below. Only the person's head, neck and shoulders can be seen. They are in a room with wood paneling. Others are seated behind the person.
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington, D,C. Win McNamee via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Linda McMahon’s nomination for U.S. secretary of education advanced Thursday with the approval of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which voted 12-11 along party lines.

"We need a strong leader at the department who will get our education system back on track, and Ms. McMahon is the right person for the job," said HELP Chair Bill Cassidy, R-La., before the vote.

McMahon appeared before the committee Feb. 13 for a 2 ½ hour confirmation hearing where she spoke of her priorities for expanding school choice and skills-based learning, providing more decision-making power to local schools and parents, and protecting students from discrimination and harassment. 

She also talked about her openness to making sweeping changes at the U.S. Department of Education, including moving programs like special education oversight and civil rights investigations to other federal agencies.

"We are failing our students, our Department of Education, and what we are doing today is not working, and we need to change it,” McMahon said at the time. McMahon formerly served as administrator of the Small Business Administration for two years in President Donald Trump’s first administration. She was previously president and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Trump and the temporary Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, have already made major alterations to Education Department activities, including by attempting to freeze funding to states, canceling research contracts, halting diversity, equity and inclusion funds and programming, and calling for the end of "radical indoctrination" in K-12 schools.

Trump has also said his goal is to close the Education Department — a move that would need congressional approval. 

At Thursday's HELP executive session, which lasted about 15 minutes, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said he was opposing McMahon's nomination. "I find areas of agreement [with McMahon], but I can't vote for somebody who will willfully engage in the destruction of the very agency she wants to lead. That is disqualifying," Kaine said.

Ranking member Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., also voted against McMahon's nomination and criticized what he said was a move toward an authoritarian society where "all power is resting in the hands of a few in the White House."

"It doesn't really matter who the Secretary will be, because he or she will not have the power," Sanders said.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., before voting in favor of the nomination, said U.S. education has fallen in global rankings. "If we really say we're for the kids, then let's try something drastic," Mullin said. "Let's actually make a change, because we're doing nothing but going backwards, and our test scores haven't improved since 1979. They've just continued to fall."

A full Senate vote on McMahon's confirmation is forthcoming.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

    By Kara Arundel • Updated Jan. 22, 2025

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Pathify Nabs $25 Million to Support Continued Growth and Innovation
From Pathify
February 13, 2025
Joyce University Expands Nursing & Healthcare Education to Students in Ohio and South Carolina
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 12, 2025
Violinist Cho-Liang Lin: Music Ed Needs a Balance of Tech and Tradition
From Opus 3 Artists
February 10, 2025
THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL JOINS NATIONWIDE LET'S DANCE INITIATIVE WITH HISTORIC PUBLIC OPEN DAY
From Royal Ballet School
February 06, 2025
Editors' picks
  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

    By Kara Arundel • Updated Jan. 22, 2025
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.