Sonny Perdue to retire as University System of Georgia leader

and step down after four years as leader of the University System of Georgia.

and step down after four years as leader of the University System of Georgia.

and step down after four years as leader of the University System of Georgia.

and step down after four years as leader of the University System of Georgia.

and step down after four years as leader of the University System of Georgia.

announced his intention to retire

announced his intention to retire

announced his intention to retire

announced his intention to retire

announced his intention to retire

announced his intention to retire

USG's board said it will launch a national search for Perdue's replacement with support from former state higher ed leaders and an executive search firm

. Perdue will stay on as