Dive Brief:
- Some 37.8 million U.S. working-age adults left college before completing a credential as of the start of the 2024-25 academic year, according to new data released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
- That’s an increase of 1.3%, or about 500,000 people, from the prior year. About 1.9 million stopped-out students left higher education recently, last enrolling in 2022, the clearinghouse said.
- Researchers also found more than 1 million working-age students who had previously stopped returned to higher education in 2023-24, representing a reenrollment rate of 2.7%
Dive Insight:
The stopped-out population, which represents nearly 1 in 5 working-age adults nationwide, has become an increasingly important pool of potential recruits as the sector confronts shrinking numbers of traditional-age students.
The majority of stopped-out students who return to higher education select new institutions to attend. Just over a third of returning students in the 2024-25 academic year, 34.4%, reenrolled at a college they previously attended, according to researchers.
One type of higher ed institution is particularly well positioned to benefit from returning students.
In 2023-24, public two-year colleges were the most popular type of institution for reenrolling stopped-out students who did not return to their original college. For example, 45.4% of students who previously attended a public four-year college enrolled at a community college in 2023-24, while just 18% returned to their original institution type.
Over half of students returning to higher ed, 53.2%, pursued an associate degree.
Stopped-out students were more likely to return to higher ed and earn a credential if they had completed a significant amount of coursework prior to disenrolling, according to the clearinghouse.
Among those who completed at least two years of full-time enrollment, 7.5% returned to college in the following decade, compared to 2.7% of the overall stopped-out population. And 8.5% earned a credential within their first year back, compared to 4.7% more broadly.
Most returning associate degree students enrolled in liberal arts and general studies programs, while bachelor’s students were most likely to pursue degrees in fields like business and management. Healthcare and the clinical sciences were the most popular fields for reenrolled students seeking an undergraduate certificate.