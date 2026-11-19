Dive Brief:

The Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s Detroit Lakes campus is set to shutter as soon as summer 2028 amid systemwide budget troubles.

The trustee board of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system unanimously approved the closure Wednesday following years of analysis and discussion . The college will begin detailed transition planning to allow current students to finish their studies, according to a news release.

Officials expect closing the campus to save $1 million in annual operating costs and another $18 million in capital spending that would have been needed to maintain the location.

Dive Insight:

M State’s Detroit Lakes campus is a relatively small location within the 33-institution Minnesota State system, which is trying to find sounder financial footing as it hemorrhages money.

System Chancellor Scott Olson last month said that Minnesota State as a whole faced a deficit nearing $100 million and warned that without action it would “find itself in insolvency,” according to the news outlet MinnPost.

Operating out of an old local school district property, the Detroit Lakes campus has just 111 students, 40 employees and a pair of two-year programs — nursing and radiologic technology.

Enrollment has shrunk from some 600 students a decade ago. That diminished size means the campus uses just over a quarter of its 180,000-square-foot facility, making it “significantly underutilized,” according to meeting materials.

Small footprint aside, community members highlighted the campus’s importance to the area and raised concerns about shuttering it. The closure will leave M State with three other campuses, all of them more than a 45-minute drive from the Detroit Lakes location.

“Our employers continue to need skilled workers, and students and working adults need accessible educational opportunities close to home,” Jackie Buboltz, president of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, told Minnesota State leaders in written comments.

Along with the need to retain capacity for workforce training, especially in nursing, community members also raised concerns in November testimony about the future of the property and that it would be abruptly offloaded, leaving the area with a "difficult-to-repurpose facility," meeting notes said.

M State President Carrie Brimhall said at the board meeting Wednesday, “The question before us is not whether we will continue to serve this region, it’s how we will do so in a way that’s sustainable for the future.”

Detroit Lakes is likely a portent of what is to come within Minnesota State. Olson told The Minnesota Star Tribune in September that the system would likely have to close campuses to address its budget woes.

“What would probably happen to institutions is that they would align or merge,” he said.

In the short term, Minnesota State is trying to stabilize its most distressed institutions through a plan to redirect resources. A measure approved by the board in October will reallocate up to $25 million annually from healthier colleges to struggling institutions that meet certain thresholds.

Under the plan, St. Cloud State University is expected to receive a projected $10 million in fiscal 2027 and Bemidji State University $4.9 million. Both institutions have already been through multiple rounds of internal budget cuts, one of the preconditions for receiving the new funding.

Other state college systems have also turned to campus closures to shore up budgets as well.

Most recently, the leader of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education called for winding down the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania’s Mansfield campus by summer 2028. PASSHE’s chancellor said the move — fiercely opposed by a faculty union — is needed to ensure Commonwealth’s “long-term financial stability” and reduce systemwide risks to PASSHE.