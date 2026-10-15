Trump admin reignites court battle over student deportations based on speech

that ruled its efforts to deport international students because of their protected speech were unconstitutional.

that ruled its efforts to deport international students because of their protected speech were unconstitutional.

that ruled its efforts to deport international students because of their protected speech were unconstitutional.

that ruled its efforts to deport international students because of their protected speech were unconstitutional.

that ruled its efforts to deport international students because of their protected speech were unconstitutional.

and moved to deport them

and moved to deport them

and moved to deport them

and moved to deport them

and moved to deport them

the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked visas for international students en masse

the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked visas for international students en masse

the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked visas for international students en masse

the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked visas for international students en masse

the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked visas for international students en masse

The agency argued the Immigration and Nationality Act gave it broad authority to deport international students. But a federal judge ruled that the DHS' action

s

violated the students' First Amendment