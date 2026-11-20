Dive Brief:

The U.S. Department of Education will face challenges in 2027 stemming from recent efforts to wind down the agency, according to a report from the agency's Office of Inspector General. The annual report is meant to flag the "most serious management and performance challenges the Department faces," how it’s addressing those issues, and what more it could do.

The report says the Education Department will continue to face challenges related to change management and the oversight and monitoring of funding recipients next year — specifically as a result of changes like interagency agreements, waivers from federal spending and accountability requirements under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, and layoffs that gutted the agency in 2025.

The report cited a handful of President Donald Trump's executive orders — including one signed in March 2025 directing U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to take steps to close the federal agency and give greater authority to states — as impetus behind management challenges the department is facing.

Dive Insight:

Since early 2025, the second Trump administration has outsourced many of the Education Department’s core functions such as grant management, monitoring and technical assistance to other agencies through interagency agreements. The department has also reorganized many of its offices and laid off a bulk of its staff.

"Change of this magnitude can result in challenges associated with employee resistance, fatigue, and uncertainty — such as decreased productivity, operational disruption, and lost efficiency — and have an impact on the organization’s ability to respond to stakeholder questions and concerns," the Nov. 13 report from OIG stated.

The Education Department has not yet issued an annual performance plan for fiscal year 2026 and has yet to issue its annual performance report for FY 2025, strategic plan for FY 2026-2030, or annual performance plan for FY 2027, according to the report.

Other reports through various federal offices have flagged similar concerns with the Education Department's output amid McMahon's efforts to close the agency, which ultimately requires Congressional approval.

In June, another OIG report found that layoffs at the Education Department appear to have impacted units that were performing legal duties.

The staffing changes were made to 16 of the department's 17 offices, resulting in an overall reduction of at least 40% of the more than 4,000 employees who were working for the Education Department when Trump reentered office in January 2025.

Many lawmakers, civil rights groups and lawyers have raised concerns with output from at least one of those offices, the Office for Civil Rights, which saw a slowdown in case resolutions that included no sexual harassment or assault cases being settled in 2025. A later report from the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., showed that OCR resolved only 1% of its cases overall in 2025, the lowest percentage from any OCR in over the last decade.

Responding to a draft of the most recent OIG report, the Education Department said it had made progress in many of the areas of concern, including change management. According to OIG, the department said it has "continued efforts to improve operational processes and maintain program delivery during a period of substantial organizational change." Additionally, the agency said it has "engaged in contractor support to assist with resolution for external audits," among other adjustments.

The department has previously maintained that its staffing and organizational changes will not affect the statutory functions it is legally obliged to perform.

The department also stressed in a comment to K-12 Dive that the OIG report is an annual update. In a January OIG report, the office flagged similar oversight challenges stemming from executive orders and resulting organizational changes.

"It is critical that the Department strategically plan for and effectively manage these and other major operational changes that it may decide to undertake," it warned at the time.

Past reports have flagged challenges under previous administrations, such as monitoring grantees' use of COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.