Week in review: Trump administration targets ABA’s accrediting arm

Most-clicked story of the week:

U.S. Department of Education staff recommended that the American Bar Association’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar lose its federal recognition as an accreditor.

Department staff said the accreditor has not met over two dozen criteria. The council, however, defended its record through a spokesperson. The Education Department's move adds to a long-running political campaign the Trump administration has waged against the ABA.

Number of the week: $430,000

That is how much Broward College is set to pay former President Torey Alston through a mutual separation agreement. Just two weeks ago, the college’s board had planned to vote on firing Alston without cause, which would have left him without severance. But Alston won a court order blocking the vote until he and the board attended mediation. Broward Chief Operating Officer Rabia Azhar was named acting president of the Florida public institution.

Education Department, student journalists file appeals in high-profile cases:

MIT, University of Chicago and Florida colleges grapple with AI use: