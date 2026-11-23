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Most-clicked story of the week:

The president of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania has been directed to create a plan to wind down the institution’s Mansfield campus by summer 2028. Commonwealth University — which formed in 2022 from the merger of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities — will have just two campuses left following the closure.

Number of the week: 9%

The year-over-year decline in international student enrollment this fall, according to a survey from the Institute of International Education of more than 800 higher education institutions. That decline was driven by a 15% drop in graduate students and a similar decrease in new international students.

Trump administration racks up court losses:

International students won’t be subject to a four-year cap on their visas following a federal judge’s ruling last week striking down new U.S. Department of Homeland Security regulations . The rule sought to impose the cap along with other new restrictions, such as barring certain international students from changing their field of study or transferring colleges.

Limitations on foreign students’ ability to participate in internships and other off-campus training campus opportunities have also been lifted due to a separate court order temporarily blocking two recent DHS policy memos . Those policies will remain blocked while the federal judge considers a lawsuit seeking to strike them down permanently .

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s bid to revive mass grant cancellations for University of California researchers. Officials were seeking to overturn court rulings that have blocked federal agencies from canceling grants to UC researchers who were examining topics the administration opposed, such as green energy and pay equity.

Greek life under review: