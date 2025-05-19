Week in review: More campus closures and downsizing ahead

Editor’s note: To help keep up with the frenetic pace of higher education news, we’re rounding up some of the biggest and most interesting developments that you may have missed during the past week.
From one major public university’s downsizing plans to widespread cuts to research funding, here are some of last week’s major stories.
Most clicked-on story from last week:
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a budget that makes community college free for students between the ages of 25 and 55 who are pursuing in-demand fields, such as nursing and engineering.
Closures and downsizing ahead:
- Penn State University officials are recommending the closure of seven of the institution’s commonwealth campuses at the end of the 2026-27 academic year, citing demographic and financial challenges. The university’s trustees plan to hold a public meeting on the recommendation Thursday.
- A federal judge ordered Bacone College into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a ruling that will kick off a court-managed liquidation of the private Oklahoma institution’s assets to pay off its debts.
- Bastyr University, a private nonprofit in Washington, is looking to sell its 51-acre Kenmore campus amid ongoing financial and enrollment challenges, The Seattle Times reported. Officials noted that the move was “not a decision to close Bastyr University,” which may relocate elsewhere in the Seattle area.
Scientific research cuts hit hard:
- Harvard University announced it will devote $250 million of its own funds to sustain research impacted by grant terminations from the Trump administration. However, top officials warned the amount won’t cover the entire cost of impacted research and said they are working toward finding alternative funding sources.
- Senate Democrats released a report estimating that the National Institutes of Health effectively cut $2.7 billion in funding during the first three months of 2025. That includes the termination of more than 715 grants worth $815 million.
- The financial impacts of scientific research cuts on colleges are beginning to become clear. The University of Hawaii has seen $78 million in federal research cuts, the University of Tennessee has lost $37 million, the University of Pittsburgh has lost around $45 million, and the University of Virginia has lost around $85 million — to name just a few.