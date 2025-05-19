 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Week in review: More campus closures and downsizing ahead

We’re rounding up stories you may have missed from last week, from one major university’s downsizing plans to widespread cuts to scientific research.

Published May 19, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A sign reading "The Pennsylvania State University" at the entrance of the institution's main campus.
An entrance to Penn State University's main campus on June 21, 2018, in University Park, Pa. University officials are recommending that the institution shutter seven commonwealth campuses. wellesenterprises via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Editor’s note: To help keep up with the frenetic pace of higher education news, we’re rounding up some of the biggest and most interesting developments that you may have missed during the past week. 

From one major public university’s downsizing plans to widespread cuts to research funding, here are some of last week’s major stories. 

Most clicked-on story from last week:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a budget that makes community college free for students between the ages of 25 and 55 who are pursuing in-demand fields, such as nursing and engineering

Number of the week
 
21%
The endowment tax the nation’s wealthiest private universities would pay under a plan advanced by Republicans on the House Ways and Means committee. The proposal would create a tiered excise tax, with rates starting at the current level of 1.4% and rising from there depending on endowment funds per student.

Closures and downsizing ahead:

  • Penn State University officials are recommending the closure of seven of the institution’s commonwealth campuses at the end of the 2026-27 academic year, citing demographic and financial challenges. The university’s trustees plan to hold a public meeting on the recommendation Thursday. 
  • A federal judge ordered Bacone College into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a ruling that will kick off a court-managed liquidation of the private Oklahoma institution’s assets to pay off its debts. 
  • Bastyr University, a private nonprofit in Washington, is looking to sell its 51-acre Kenmore campus amid ongoing financial and enrollment challenges, The Seattle Times reported. Officials noted that the move was “not a decision to close Bastyr University,” which may relocate elsewhere in the Seattle area

Scientific research cuts hit hard: 

  • Harvard University announced it will devote $250 million of its own funds to sustain research impacted by grant terminations from the Trump administration. However, top officials warned the amount won’t cover the entire cost of impacted research and said they are working toward finding alternative funding sources
  • Senate Democrats released a report estimating that the National Institutes of Health effectively cut $2.7 billion in funding during the first three months of 2025. That includes the termination of more than 715 grants worth $815 million
  • The financial impacts of scientific research cuts on colleges are beginning to become clear. The University of Hawaii has seen $78 million in federal research cuts, the University of Tennessee has lost $37 million, the University of Pittsburgh has lost around $45 million, and the University of Virginia has lost around $85 million — to name just a few. 

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation's $3 Million Tribal Endowment Ignites New Era of Indigenous E…
From Cal State San Marcos
May 13, 2025
St. Catherine University Partners with Collegis Education to Advance Technology Strategy and S…
From Collegis Education
May 05, 2025
Prescott College Selects Thesis Elements to Modernize Student Information System and Streamlin…
From Thesis Elements
May 07, 2025
Cygnus Marketing Communications Earns SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Affirming Commitment to Data …
From Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc.
May 01, 2025
Editors' picks
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.