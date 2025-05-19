Week in review: More campus closures and downsizing ahead

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Editor’s note: To help keep up with the frenetic pace of higher education news, we’re rounding up some of the biggest and most interesting developments that you may have missed during the past week.

From one major public university’s downsizing plans to widespread cuts to research funding, here are some of last week’s major stories.

Most clicked-on story from last week:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a budget that makes community college free for students between the ages of 25 and 55 who are pursuing in-demand fields, such as nursing and engineering.

Number of the week 21% The endowment tax the nation’s wealthiest private universities would pay under a plan advanced by Republicans on the House Ways and Means committee. The proposal would create a tiered excise tax, with rates starting at the current level of 1.4% and rising from there depending on endowment funds per student.

Closures and downsizing ahead:

Penn State University officials are recommending the closure of seven of the institution’s commonwealth campuses at the end of the 2026-27 academic year , citing demographic and financial challenges. The university’s trustees plan to hold a public meeting on the recommendation Thursday.

A federal judge ordered Bacone College into Chapter 7 bankruptcy , a ruling that will kick off a court-managed liquidation of the private Oklahoma institution ’s assets to pay off its debts.

Bastyr University, a private nonprofit in Washington, is looking to sell its 51-acre Kenmore campus amid ongoing financial and enrollment challenges, The Seattle Times reported . Officials noted that the move was “not a decision to close Bastyr University, ” which may relocate elsewhere in the Seattle area .

Scientific research cuts hit hard: