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Dive Brief:

The Pell Grant program would receive $15 billion of additional funding in fiscal 2027 under a bill put forward by the Senate’s appropriations committee this week.

The money is intended to address a shortfall projected to reach $16.9 billion by the end of fiscal 2027. The proposal would keep the maximum grant at $7,395 in the 2027-28 academic year.

The Republican-led committee’s bill also rebukes many of the cuts to the U.S. Department of Education sought by the Trump administration and the House. The proposal would keep funding flat for two key higher education programs — Federal Work-Study at $1.2 billion and Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants at $910 million.

Dive Insight:

Congress has until Dec. 11 to either pass a budget or another stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown.

But the midterm election results have increased the pressure on Republicans, who currently control both chambers of Congress. If lawmakers pass another continuing resolution that extends into the new year or if the government shuts down until January, power over the budget will be handed to Democrats.

Against that backdrop, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, chair of the appropriations subcommittee overseeing Education Department funding, said Monday that the bill reflects “priorities that have long enjoyed bipartisan support.”

The Education Department would receive $93.9 billion in discretionary funding in fiscal 2027 under the proposal, a major boost from the $78.8 billion appropriated to the agency in the prior year.

The bill would keep funding for the department’s Office for Civil Rights at $140 million, while Trump’s fiscal 2027 proposal sought to cut OCR’s funding to $91 million. Similarly, the Institute of Education Sciences, the department’s office that collects and analyzes data from colleges and K-12 schools, would get $789.6 million, the same as it did in fiscal 2026. The White House proposed just $261.3 million.

But the education funding bill — released alongside budget proposals for several other federal agencies — left the committee’s Democratic leadership dissatisfied. In a Monday statement, Washington Sen. Patty Murray, vice chair of the appropriations committee, heavily criticized the overall budget bill as being full of “backward funding priorities,” citing the significant increases in defense spending.

She also argued the proposal “fails to rein in this administration” and prevent Trump from politicizing federal grants and moving to dismantle the Education Department.

Murray urged her party members to join her in negotiating with Republicans.

“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else,” she said.

At least one higher ed group has also urged lawmakers to go further.

Nalia Medina, assistant director of government relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said Wednesday that it was encouraging to see a proposal to address the Pell Grant program’s shortfall. But she also called for an increase to the maximum Pell Grant, citing its decreased spending power.

“Today’s students are still struggling,” she said in a statement. “As inflation continues to increase, housing and food expenses take up a larger portion of students’ budgets.”