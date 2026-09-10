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The latest in college layoffs: Full Sail, IIT and Johns Hopkins

Workforce cuts continued into the summer as institutions prepped for a new academic year in leaner times.

Published Sept. 10, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A low modernist glass-fronted building with stairs leading up.
S. R. Crown Hall on the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Chicago. The college is one of many that slashed jobs ahead of the fall term. The image by Joe Ravi is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Many colleges are starting the new academic year with smaller workforces. Over the summer, institutions of all kinds announced layoffs amid ongoing days of austerity and retrenchment in higher education.

And these latest moves add to years of downsizing the sector has already experienced. The ranks of full-time staff at colleges shrank 6.6% in 2025 compared to the year before, according to survey data released last month by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources.

Among the latest institutions paring back their workforces are Full Sail University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Temple University and Johns Hopkins University. Here’s a look at our latest coverage of workforce cuts and other budget moves: 

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