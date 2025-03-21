 Skip to main content
This week in 5 numbers: Education Department opens probes into over 50 colleges

We’re rounding up recent stories, from the agency launching new investigations to a court ruling lifting an injunction against orders targeting diversity efforts.

Published March 21, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A person pushed a baby stroller past the outside of the U.S. Department of Education's building.
A person pushes a stroller past the U.S. Department of Education's building on March 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The agency recently launched probes into more than 50 college over allegations they have race-based programs or scholarships. Win McNamee via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

From the U.S. Department of Education opening investigations into over 50 colleges to an appeals court allowing the Trump administration to enforce orders against diversity, equity and inclusion again, we’re rounding up the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week. 

By the numbers
 
50+
The number of colleges being investigated by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights over allegations their programs and scholarships have race-based restrictions. The agency opened the probes after issuing guidance last month that said colleges are barred from considering race in any of their policies.
 
4
The rough number of weeks the Trump administration was blocked from enforcing parts of two executive orders targeting DEI initiatives in the higher education sector and elsewhere. An appeals court lifted a preliminary injunction against the directives last week, though the judges did not weigh their legality.
 
2,200+
The number of jobs eliminated by Johns Hopkins University in response to heavy cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Trump administration’s gutting of USAID hit Johns Hopkins with an $800 million reduction in funding.
 
9
The number of wide-ranging policy changes the Trump administration is demanding Columbia University make to keep its federal funding. Those include suspending or expelling certain student protesters, implementing a mask ban and giving campus security more power.
 
20
The number of programs being cut by St. Norbert College in order to remedy the Wisconsin institution’s financial woes. Despite previous rounds of layoffs, the Catholic college is still trying to shave $7 million from its fiscal 2026 budget.

Editors' picks
