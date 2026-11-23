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A former Ohio State University graduate student could not convince a federal appeals court to overturn a jury’s verdict in favor of the school in her sexual harassment lawsuit because she failed to show that her trial was unfairly prejudiced, according to a Tuesday decision.

The plaintiff in Huang v. The Ohio State University alleged that a faculty advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and that, when she resisted his advances, he retaliated by manipulating her candidacy exam for an engineering doctorate. She brought claims under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as well as the 14th Amendment’s due process right to bodily integrity.

A district granted summary judgment for Ohio State on the plaintiff’s Title VII claims, holding that she was not an employee of the university within the law’s definition and therefore could not bring those claims. At trial, a jury held for the plaintiff’s advisor. She appealed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed and ordered a new trial.

At the second trial, the jury determined that the plaintiff was not an employee because Ohio State and the advisor did not have the “right to control the manner and means by which [the plaintiff] accomplished her work.” The jury also ruled in favor of the advisor on the plaintiff’s 14th Amendment claim.

The plaintiff again appealed to the 6th Circuit, alleging that the district court incorrectly instructed the jury on what facts were relevant to its determination of whether she was an employee. She also claimed that the court abused its discretion in excluding certain evidence and that it improperly prohibited her from requesting economic damages in her closing argument.

Each of these claims failed, the 6th Circuit held.

The plaintiff forfeited her challenge to the court’s jury instructions because she failed to raise it, despite the district court specifically asking whether the parties had objections or edits to its instructions. To grant a third trial on this point “would be unfair to the court and the defendants,” the 6th Circuit said.

In her evidentiary argument, the plaintiff claimed that the district court improperly prevented her from submitting portions of a slideshow containing the results of an Ohio State campus climate survey on sexual assault. She argued that the presentation would have made her allegations more plausible.

However, the plaintiff failed to include the relevant slides in her appeal, leaving the 6th Circuit unable to conclude whether they had sufficient weight to affect the jury’s verdict. The appeals court also could not determine whether the slides offered anything “above and beyond” other testimony in the case.

In all, the plaintiff failed to show that any of her allegations amounted to unfair prejudice warranting a new trial.

The case represents one in a handful of recent jury decisions to favor employers facing Title VII lawsuits. In March, a jury held for Haribo of America in a former employee’s discrimination and retaliation case, determining that the plaintiff’s dismissal was a mutually agreed-upon separation between the parties rather than retaliation.

And in a 2025 case, a jury sided with Levi Strauss in a lawsuit alleging that a former executive did not receive a promotion because of her pregnancy, gender and age.