Week in review: Major universities take steps to rein in budgets

A federal judge vacated the National Institute of Health’s directives to terminate research grants for projects related to diversity, equity and inclusion. U.S. District Judge William Young also ordered the agency to reinstate the plaintiffs’ canceled research funding, which amounts to roughly 800 grants.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy granted a temporary restraining order blocking the U.S. Department of Defense from implementing a 15% cap on reimbursement for colleges’ indirect research costs. Murphy’s ruling marks the third agency that has been blocked by a court from carrying out the cuts to federal funding for research overhead.

However, another federal judge recently declined to block the U.S. Department of Education’s cuts to

the Institute of Educational Sciences

, which gathers and analyzes higher education data. In rejecting the motion for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher ruled that while the Education Department “has likely gone too far in downsizing IES,” the associations that sued have not shown that IES is required to operate as it did before the agency’s mass layoffs