Week in review: College ‘affinity housing’ could violate Fair Housing Act, HUD official says

Most-clicked story of the week

A federal dashboard launched by the Trump administration last year says that colleges have taken billions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts, including from countries considered hostile to the U.S.

But higher education experts have expressed concerns that the dashboard lacks important context — such as year-specific data — and could be weaponized for political purposes.

Number of the week: 77.1%

The share of college students who first enrolled in fall 2024 who returned to higher education the following fall, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That persistence rate is up from 76.8% the year prior and marks a decade high.

A trio of federal agencies take action against higher ed

T he U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development warned colleges that offering affinity student housing or accommodations described using words like “diversity,” “multiculturalism,” or “safe spaces" could violate the federal ban on racially segregated housing. HUD has yet to publish the nonbinding Dear Colleague letter on its website, but Assistant Secretary Craig Trainor , who previously held a similar role at the Education Department, shared the letter on social media .

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Kansas over its law allowing certain undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition rates , before Kansas' attorney general sided with the federal agency in court hours later. Kansas is the 10th state the DOJ has sued over such policies and, if a judge signs off on the joint motion, would become the 5th to successfully side with the federal agency over its own laws.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is investigating the National Education Association over antisemitism allegations brought by the Louis D. Brandeis Center. The center, which announced the probe last week, filed a complaint with the EEOC two months ago saying the nation’s largest teachers union has created a hostile environment for Jewish members.

Pushback on the Trump administration's actions

A federal judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Education from enacting its new definitions around "professional" graduate degrees , just days before they were set to go into effect. The judge ruled that the department had likely failed to align with Congressionally set standards and likely violated the Administrative Procedures Act during its rulemaking process.

The Education Department's Office of Inspector General found that the mass agency staff reductions enacted at the start of the second Trump administration appear to have impacted the department's ability to fulfill its legal obligations . In one example, the reductions led to the termination of $504 million in grants, most of which had been earmarked for teacher training and mental health services, the OIG found.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is facing impeachment proceedings , following allegations she has lied to Congress and illegally moved to gut the Education Department. Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici filed the articles of impeachment with support from 16 other Democrats, but the effort is unlikely to go far in the Republican-controlled House.

Leadership choices — and friction — among governing boards

The University of Florida's governing board selected Stuart Bell as the institution's interim president , following a delay on his permanent appointment by the Florida Board of Governors. Tensions between trustees at the state flagship and the system have left UF in a prolonged state of leadership limbo — causing deja vu around the last time the university attempted to pick a president.

The governing board of the George Mason University, in Virginia, voted to extend President Gregory Washington's contract through 2031 . The Trump administration repeatedly targeted GMU, and Washington in particular, over the university’s diversity initiatives during his tenure.

Quote of the Week

"Even if it’s not your first college presidency, you have to approach it fresh and be open to new learnings." Lisa Marsh Ryerson President, Southern New Hampshire University

Ryerson, who celebrates her second anniversary leading SNHU next month, talked with Higher Ed Dive about taking over for a longtime president and offered advice to leaders in similar positions.