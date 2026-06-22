Week in review: Syracuse leader warns of ‘new normal’

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Most-clicked story of the week:

Syracuse University Chancellor J. Michael Haynie warned of a “new normal” for even well-resourced institutions — volatile and unpredictable enrollment trends. In Syracuse’s case, Haynie said the university would miss its enrollment targets for the fall term and would run a deficit for the first time in years.

Number of the week: 20

That’s the number of attorneys general who filed a lawsuit over a recent executive order that requires federal contractors, including colleges, to agree they will “not engage in any racially discriminatory DEI activities” — or else risk canceled contracts. A coalition of groups led by the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education is also suing over the anti-diversity, equity and inclusion directive.

The latest Education Department news:

The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it is moving some of its core civil rights investigation and enforcement duties to the U.S. Department of Justice. DOJ will evaluate, investigate and resolve civil rights complaints under the interagency agreement, a senior department official told reporters.

As of April, about 9 million student loan borrowers are in default, representing $225 billion of the federal student loan portfolio, Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a call with reporters on Thursday. Another 3 million are behind on their payments. Officials announced that student loan borrowers who opt into auto-pay by Sept. 30 or are already enrolled will receive a 1% interest rate reduction on their loans through June 30, 2028 — a move that the department expects to cost $6 billion.

The Education Department pulled out of key events at the upcoming National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ conference, such as Ask-A-Fed, which allows college staff to talk individually with agency personnel about the department’s policies and guidance, Inside Higher Ed reported . However, the agency still plans to participate in other events, such as a fireside chat with Kent.

Cuts at UW, Kentucky State and SOU: